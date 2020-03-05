<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Just over a month after his appointment as head Coach of Egypt Premier League side Misr El Makasa SC, Emmanuel Amuneke says he could walk away from the job.

Misr El Makasa named Amuneke their new Manager in January but a month into the job had presented him with a new offer and bigger pay, both of which he has told newsmen he’s not interested in.

The former Tanzania and Nigeria coach said the club had taken a wrong approach to negotiating the deal, speaking with a replacement coach without fully consulting him.

News of the new coach search prompted rumours of Amuneke’s sack, but the former African Player of the Year dispelled the talks.

‘Sacking isn’t a new thing but I was not sack,’ Amunike told newsmen.

‘Is there anywhere Misr El Makasa published that I was sacked? Am still with Makasa in Egypt.’

‘The thing is over the years they’ve been trying to initiate a sports project across Africa and so, with my experience and what I have done at the youth level they wanted me to anchor the project.





‘Ideally, there’s nothing wrong with taking charge, but the area where I disagreed with them is how they handled the issue.

‘You’ve just signed a coach; and I have been working with some of my former teammates at Zamalek, we’ve been trying to prepare the team well for the second round.

‘But the club was already discussing with other coaches in the hope that I accept the Sports project Director’s role. I thought they should have spoken with me be clear on my position on taking up that role before speaking with another coach.’

‘Well, next week I will officially let the club know my position about the sports project offer. I really will tell them am not interested and if they have other plans then we’ll go our separate ways.

‘The project will take years of my time and my interest at this time is to continue growing as a Coach.’

‘According to them, they said my name and Abedi Pele’s came up in the discussion for the job, but the Government chose me because I have a history with Egypt.

‘They offered good money, but I can tell you money isn’t everything,’ the coach concluded.