New Tanzania manager Emmanuel Amuneke is not jealous and envious of the giant strides that have been made by his former teammate at Barcelona, Pep Guuardiola, in the coaching business.

Amuneke, a former Eagles winger, whose playing career was cut short by injury, reluctantly turned to coaching few years after Guardiola jumped into the coaching fray,winning titles with Barcelna, Bayern Munich and current team Manchester City, where he last season won the Premier League in his second season in charge.

The 2015 World Cup winning coach with Golden Eaglets, landed his biggest coaching job earlier in the week with the Tanzanian national team, who he has promised to develop holistically from top to bottom, with a view to make them a force to reckon with on the continent in the next so distant future.

Speaking in a radio interview yesterday,, Amuneke, a late bloomer in the coaching business, said that he was not fazed down with the daunting task that awaits him in his bid to turn the Tafia Stars into continental powerhouse

‘’It is going to be tough but I am ready for the challenge and I believe that I am equal to the task at hand and hope to give it my best short. I am a believer and hopeful that good things will come out of this adventure with Tanzania.

“My vision is to ensure that we develop the game from the junior level to the senior team, to ensure that the players from the cadet level understand the philosophy that we are bringing into Tanzanian football, so that when those youngsters graduate into the senior level, they would fit easily into the system in place there’’, added Amuneke.

Speaking further, the 1994 AFCON winner said that his late forage into the murky coaching world has not limited his capacity to compete favourably with his counterparts like Guardiola and Luis Enrique.

‘’We were teammates at Barcelona and we had mutual respect for each other then as players but they got intro the coaching thing earlier than I did and the system there aids such transition but I am okay with my progress. I am not jealous and envious of Guardiola, who I must commend for his good work’’.