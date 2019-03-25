<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Emmanuel Amuneke says it’s an honour to lead Tanzania to AFCON finals after 39 years and he sets his sights on the Egypt stage with firm confidence.

Amuneke’s side needing a win in their final group game against group L leaders, Uganda thrashed the Cranes 3-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salam on Sunday to secure the victory needed to seal qualification for the AFCON finals for the first time since 1980.

Goals from Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni and a sublime header from Aggrey Morris secured Tanzania’s berth at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

“It was an honour to have been given the opportunity to achieve great things with Tanzania football and I’m proud that what we set out to do as our first objective has been met,” Amuneke wrote on his official Instagram Page @coachamuneke.

“Qualification for the 2019 AFCON was always going to be a tough task, but the hard work and belief the team had got us through. Now we plan for Egpyt 2019 AFCON. #AFCON2019 #Egypt Tanzaniafootball #CAF.

The Taifa Stars finished second in group L with eight points, five behind leaders the Cranes of Uganda who had already qualified for the AFCON before the last group game.

Tanzania also became the fourth East African team to qualify for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt after Uganda, Burundi and Kenya also booked their places at the tournament.