Member of the FIFA Study Group for the 2018 World Cup Emmanuel Amuneke has said France were effective and frustrated Belgium to qualify for the final of Russia 2018.

On Sunday, France will battle the winners of the other semi-final between England and Croatia in the World Cup final after they pipped Belgium 1-0.

A second half headed goal by Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti handed Les Bleus victory Tuesday night in Saint Petersburg.

Amuneke said France took their chance and defended their goal to advance to the World Cup final in Moscow.

“France were effective and after they scored the goal they needed, they killed off the game,” said Amuneke, who watched the game.

“They defended very well with the likes of N’Golo Kante and Umtiti.

“They frustrated the Belgians, using their experience to deal with the threats of their opponents.”

France won the World Cup in 1998 on home soil.