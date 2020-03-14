<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian international Emmanuel Amuneke has confirmed that he is still with the Egyptian club side El Makassa after several reports on his dismissal as the head coach of the team.

It was reported some week back that Amuneke who joined the Egyptian side in February 2020 was sacked by El Makassa in Egypt before the club confirmed that the former Nigerian winger was elevated to a new role and will continue to act as the head of their academy which will be set across the continent of Africa.

Amuneke has now confirmed his status with the Egyptian premier side and said it’s not just the head of the academy but as sporting director of the club.





“I am still in Egypt with the team, a new role has been assigned to me to be the sporting director of the club.

“I will be overseeing the sporting events of the company, you know this is a company that is into different production of goods and services (apart from owning a football club).

“We had a meeting yesterday with the Sporting Club of Portugal on a way forward for the progress of the Makassa to be set up in different countries”, he said.

Amuneke the 1994 African Cup of nations with Nigeria as a player and also won the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup with Golden Eaglets as a coach.

The former Barcelona and Albacete of Spain man also led the Taifa stars of Tanzania to their first African cup of nations in thirty years back in 2018.