Former Tanzania national team chief coach Emmanuel Amunike has backed CHAN Eagles coach Imama Amapakabo’s recent comment after his side’s 4-1 defeat to Togo.

In an interview, Amunike admitted that African players lack the tactical awareness and advised that it’s time to go back to teaching the players in Africa the basics of football.

”Our players are good with raw talent but lack the tactical awareness, there is a need to be taught all the basics of football right from the age-grades”.

According to him, players from the continent of Africa can’t survive with speed and strength alone but needs tactical ability, and if that is lacking in them, they always struggle and find it difficult to compete abroad, Amunike stated.