Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amuneke has admitted the country’s 3-1 loss to Uganda in an U17 AFCON regional qualifier can only make the Young Taifa Stars stronger when the tournament proper kicks off in the East African country in May.

“We lost 3-1 to Uganda in the semi-final,” Amuneke said from Dar es Salam.

“But the most important thing is we have already qualified for the U17 championship proper being the host country.

“We can only improve on that performance.”

Somalia pulled out of the six-nation showpiece, leaving the hosts Tanzania and other four nations to slug it out.

Amuneke, aside being the head coach of Tanzania’s senior national team, The Taifa Stars, also supervises all other Tanzanian age-group national teams.

“We must have to work hard we have seen our areas of deficiencies and as humans try to correct them,” he said.

“Of course, we must have to do our best and leave the rest to God.

“We (Tanzania) hosted the (East African) play-off to test run their facilities and organisational readiness for the African championship.

“The Junior Taifa Stars equally participated in the tournament to assess their readiness to take on the best in Africa.

“It’s all good and fair. At the end of the day, we will take the positives and move forward.”