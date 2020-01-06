<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur forward Emmanuel Adebayor could soon be playing in the English Premier League once again.

The Togo international made a name for himself in England’s top-flight, scoring 97 goals in 242 appearances.

According to The Sun, Adebayor has been offered to Aston Villa.

The Villans have been rocked by injury to star forward, Wesley. The Brazilian is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

As a result, Villa head coach Dean Smith is likely to sign a forward in the January transfer window and Adebayor has emerged as an unlikely candidate to fill the club’s need up front.

The 35-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor last month.