<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emerson Palmieri is happy to stay at Chelsea even though he has been added to Inter’s list of summer targets as the Serie A club target the signing of new full-backs.

The Italy international has finally forced his way into Maurizio Sarri’s thinking at Stamford Bridge after playing a backup role to Marcos Alonso for the first 18 months of his Chelsea career.

There continues to be an interest from major clubs in Serie A about bringing the left-back, who moved to west London from Roma for around £17.5 million plus around £8m in add-ons in January 2018, back to Italy.

Emerson has not instructed his representatives to look for a move as he intends to keep pushing for a permanent starting role under Sarri.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is a huge fan of Emerson’s talents, having successfully developed him while he was at Roma, but his future remains in the balance.

Regardless, Emerson is keen on a stay at Stamford Bridge and spoke about adapting to life in England ahead of Chelsea’s draw with Burnley on Monday.

“It is true that in these last few months I have played a lot more, but I already felt I am a player who is well adapted to English football,” Emerson said ahead of his side’s 2-2 draw at home to Burnley.

“There is a lot more intensity to the game here, both going forward and certainly in the defensive phase so, without having learned to be more intense as a player, you could not play in my role here in England. I feel I’m well adapted to that.

“Here, at times, the tactics are left behind, and it becomes about intensity and strength so, if you are that kind of player, it’s easier to adapt yourself to the game here.”

The 24-year-old has so far made 21 starts this season, with five further substitute appearances, as his side look to secure Champions League football for next season, either through a top-four finish or by winning the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Alonso has missed a week of training due to injury and his status at the club is under threat by the significant competition provided by Emerson.