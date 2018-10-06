



Emem Eduok scored a brace while Mahmoud Trezeguet registered a goal and two assists as Kasimpasa defeated Goztepe 3-1 in Friday’s Turkish top-flight encounter.

Eduok broke the deadlock in the 21st minute after being set up by the Egypt winger.

The 24-year-old later doubled his team’s lead – his fourth goal in eight league matches – two minutes into the second half as the Egypt international bagged his second assist.

Despite Goztepe halving the deficit in the 69th minute, Trezeguet ensured the hosts maintained their two-goal lead with his third league goal of the season in the 84th minute.

Eduok and Trezeguet were both replaced late with Fode Koita and Ozgur Cek respectively.

Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne played for the entire duration for the Apaches but could not add to his league’s tally of eight goals in as many games.

Kasimpasa sit in the second spot in the Turkish Super Lig table level on points – 15 points from eight games – with leaders Galatasaray who visit Antalyaspor on Saturday.