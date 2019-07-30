<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Forner Rivers United striker Emem Eduok has reacted after scoring his first goal for new club Hajduk Split league debut club in a 3-0 win at hosts NK Varazdin.

The 25-year-old forward signed a contract on four years deal with Bijela last week before scoring after coming was in the 56th minute as a replacement for Bassel Jradi and went on to score in the 86th minute for his side’s third goal of the game.

The victory sees Hajduk Split sit second on the league table with a maximum six points from two games and Eduok applauded the fans for their support took to his social media handle.

Eduok started his career at the Dolphin before a two years spell with Tunisia Premier League side Espérance and later joined Kasimpas and BB Erzurumspor where he featured 15 times and scoring four goals in the process last season.

He also played for Nigeria U-20 team, and he also debuted for the A team of Nigeria in qualifying for the African Cup of Nations.