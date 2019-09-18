<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sand Eagles player Emeka Ogbonna has told brila.net that there’s little to worry about Nigeria’s chances at the World Cup with the Eagles drawn against Brazil as well as Portugal and Oman.

Ogbonna said Nigeria enjoys a decent head to head record against its group opponents including Brazil, who they defeated in the past and Portugal – in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

“I want to assure Nigerians that with early preparation, we are going to come all out because we beat Brazil in 2011 9-4 in Lagos and we also beat Portugal in 2012 7-6.

“So we have played Brazil and we have also played Portugal, the only people we have not faced is Oman.”

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup comes up in November in Paraguay.