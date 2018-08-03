Emeka Inyama is expected to step down as executive chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, Abia Warriors, latest Saturday August 4, 2018, according to a report.

Inyama, a veteran journalist, had few weeks ago declared interest in politics and equally declared intention to seek for election into the Federal House of Representatives in the 2019 polls.

He will seek election on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency.

Checks in the NPFL side revealed that Inyama’s imminent departure has become a common knowledge in the team.

“He may even step down today (Friday August 4), or tomorrow (Saturday August 5)”, an official said.

“He wants to shift focus on his political ambition.”

The sports marketing guru did take his call when newsmen called him up on his mobile phone.

The potential exit of the former COJA GM, Marketing has thus sparked off speculations over his likely successor with some pointing in the direction of an ex-Super Eagles captain.

“The picture is not yet clear as to who takes over,” an official said.

“That decision rests with the state government but that is not to say he (Inyama) won’t have an input.”