<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu (Phd) has reconstituted the Board of Abia Warriors FC and reappointed Pastor Emeka Inyama as the Chairman.

In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Governor, Dr ACB Agbazuere, on Friday, Pastor Inyama was appointed alongside Ugochukwu Onosike as Vice Chairman and Esiaba Ebere as Secretary.

Other Board members are Kingsley Chinkwem, Sunday Onyebinama, John Okeke and Samuel Okoro.

Pastor Emeka Inyama, an astute Football Administrator with 36 years experience and sports Marketing guru was a former Commissioner for Sports in Abia State. His tenure as Chairman of Abia Warriors guided the Umuahia warlords to become a brand in Nigeria Football since gaining promotion to the Nigeria Premiership League.

Abia Warriors of Umuahia kicked off the 2019/2020 on a bright by defeating Kastina United at the Umuahia township stadium and held Akwa United to a barren draw in the the resheducled NPFL matchday two played in the mainbowl of the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo.

The Umuahia team will trade tackle with SUNSHINE STARS of Akure tomorrow at the Umuahia township stadium in the matchday 3 of the Nigeria Professional Professional League.