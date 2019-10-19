<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Red-hot Turkey based Emeka Eze has expressed his desires to play for the Super Eagles.

The Adanaspor striker on loan from Stum Graz of Austria made this known during a short holiday in Nigeria to celebrate the birth of his child.

Buoyed by his present rich vein of form that has seen him scored 5 goals in 6 matches in league and cup games so far, the big, strong and fast paced goal poacher was confident that his inclusion in the present Super Eagles would make the team better and stronger.

“It is the dream of every footballer to play for his country. I am ambitious and really determined to play and also contribute my own towards making the Super Eagles greater.

Eze, who recently won the player of the month award in Turkey praised Gernot Rohr for the job he has done so far with the team.

“Coach Gernot Rohr is doing a good job. And it is also commendable that he is building a new team and I earnestly want to be a part of the team,” he remarked.