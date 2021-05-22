Emeka Chinonso followed the example of fellow Nigeria star Adewale Oladoye to make his official debut for Gent as they clinched a ticket to the new UEFA Conference League.

Striker Chinonso, 19, was introduced in the 79th minute.





The former Water FC of Abuja star, who made the squad to the 2019 U20 World Cup in Poland, will later be booked deep into stoppage time.

Gent won 2-1 at KV Mechelen in a very physical contest to top the playoffs on 38 points, three points more than tonight’s opponents.