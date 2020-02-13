<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau united player Elisha Golbe has stated that the Jos based side will play the remainder of the current 2019/2020 NPFL season to honour late Abdu Isah nicknamed Pele who was until his demise the team’s Chief coach.

Golbe speaking with newsmen described Pele’s passing as a painful and unfortunate one for the club and stressed that the only way to honour the coach is to play and ensure the club succeed with the desire to win the league which was also the ambition of the deceased coach.





He added that coach Abdu Isah will be missed by the players, the league and Nigerian football at large.

“Definitely we are going to honour him because life continues whatever happen. We will have to push, we have to make him proud even in death because all is wishes is to win the league.

“If we win the league definitely his family will be happy and I know so also his soul will be happy too. So we will make sure we put our heads together and make sure we make him happy even in death.”