Manchester City are being hailed as one of the greatest Premier League sides after Pep Guardiola’s side reached 100 points to land his first title in England.

The debate will rage over who is the best-ever side, particularly against the achievements of Arsenal’s “Invincibles” in 2003-04 and the Manchester United side that won the title in 1998-99 — the same year as the Champions League and FA Cup. But there is no doubting that it has been a remarkable season with these 11 Premier League records smashed:

Biggest title-winning margin: City finished 19 points clear of closest rivals United to beat the record set by Sir Alex Ferguson’s side when they won the 1999-2000 season by 18 points from Arsenal. Achieved.

Earliest title success: United’s 2000-01 team held the record, winning the league with five games remaining. City have now equalled that record after United’s shock home defeat to West Brom. Achieved.

Most points: City became the first team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ injury-time winner on the final day of the season. The previous Premier League record of 95 was set by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2004-05. Achieved.

Most goals: City finished the season with 106, scoring at a rate of more than 2.8 per match. Carlo Ancelotti was in charge at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea set the previous record of 103 goals in 2009-10. Achieved.

Most wins: Antonio Conte’s Chelsea record of 30 wins lasted only one season, with City bringing up their 32nd victory of the season at Southampton on the final day. Achieved.

Most consecutive wins: Arsenal (2001-02) and Chelsea (2016-17) held the record with 13 straight victories, but City equalled that with their derby-day win at Old Trafford on Dec. 10 before extending the record to 18 matches. Achieved.

Most away wins: City recorded their 16th away win of the season at St Mary’s on the final day of the season to surpass Chelsea under Mourinho, who collected 15 victories from 19 matches in 2004-05. Achieved.

Best goal difference: Chelsea won the 2009-10 title on the final game of the season, when an 8-0 victory over Wigan Athletic gave them a goal difference of +71. City beat that with a final goal difference of +79. Achieved.

Highest average possession: Possession statistics only go back as far as the 2010-11 season. Guardiola’s City set the record last season with an average 64 percent possession per match, but they smashed that this season with their average at around 71 percent. Achieved.

Most passes: Again the statistics only go back to 2010-11 and again Guardiola’s City set the record during his first season with 20,506 completed passes at an average 84 percent completion. They amassed 28,242 passes this season. Achieved.

Most consecutive Premier League Manager of the Month awards: Guardiola equalled Conte’s record of three successive manager-of-the-month awards after a perfect November and then went one better when he won the award for a fourth time in December. Achieved.