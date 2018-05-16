The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Electoral Committee on Wednesday released the timetable for the NFF Elective Congress, fixing September 29, 2018 as election date in Kastina.

Unveiling the plan at the press conference in Abuja, Chairman of the committee Barr. Muhammad Sani Katu revealed that those contesting for the position of president will have to pay a whooping sum of N350,000 for the nomination form.

Barr. Sani, who promised that his committee would do all to ensure a rancor free elections, disclosed that while the nomination form for the position of vice president costs N300,000, other board positions would pay N250,000 for nomination form.

He, however, pointed out that the September 29 elective congress is subject to approval by the Congress of the NFF in accordance with any amendments to the NFF statutes 2010 and in view of the NFF Bill before National Assembly.

The sales, endorsements and return of the nomination forms, according to the committee, will take place from Monday May 21 to June 4, 2018.

He further noted that the screening of the candidates will hold between Thursday, July 19 to Monday, July 23, just as the names of candidates will be released on July 23.

The statement announcing the elections read:

“Submission of protests/Appeals Tuesday July 24 to Thursday, July 26, 2018. Hearing of protests/Appeals Friday July 27 and Saturday, July 29, 2018. Publication of the first list of candidates Monday July 30, 2018.

“We will try as much as possible to distance ourselves from the presidency, NFF and any other prominent Nigerian that may want to influence us. That is why we try as much as possible to operate independently.

“We have spent our resources, our time to ensure we leverage on mistakes of the past to have a credible, free and fair elections,” he said.

On the eligibility of candidates, Katu said that those contesting for ordinary membership must be at least 30-years-old, while those for the positions of vice president and president must be at least 35 years of age.

“They must have post-primary school certificate, be a citizen of Nigeria and a registered member of a club recognized by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“Show evidence of tax payment for two years, must have verifiable means of livelihood and such person must be endorsed by two members of the NFF,” he said.