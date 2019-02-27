



As part of the efforts to prevent post-election violence in Plateau State, the state government has called on political parties to caution their supporters and well-wishers to exercise restraint in celebrating the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

The State Government in a statement signed by the State Commission of Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati said the caution became necessary because elections in Nigeria are very emotional issues that could be wildly celebrated.

“Though it is the right of citizens to celebrate, it should not be done in a manner that threatens the right of other citizens and the peace of the state”

He called on political, religious leaders as well as parents to prevail their followers and wards to in case of any celebration do so while respecting the rights of others adding that elections are a brotherly affair and no need to disrupt the peace or antagonize others while celebrating.

The Commissioner said security agencies have been put on red alert to prevent any reckless celebration in the state and commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the just concluded Presidential and national assembly elections and implored them to sustain the momentum.