



Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in collaboration with Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on Thursday insisted on its preference for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The body spoke at an emergency meeting of Igbo Stakeholders on Thursday insisting on the endorsement of Atiku/Obi ticket.

The meeting expressed the solidarity and commitment of all Pan-Igbo groups and stakeholders to work together in view of the dire situation facing Nigeria in general and Ndigbo in particular.

At the meeting were President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; President of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; Prof. A.B.C. Nwosu; Chief Ben Obi and Gary Enwo Igariwey.

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Uchenna Madu, was also in attendance.

In a communique after the meeting, Ohanaeze said: “We note that only one political party has so far committed to the Restructuring of Nigeria, based on the manifesto released by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that meets substantially the demands for a just society where ethnicities, regions and sections of society are allowed to relate as they wish, make progress at their own pace, without interference by the others.

“Therefore Ndigbo, reiterate our unequivocal support and endorsement for the Atiku/Obi presidential ticket as already announced by the national leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Alaigbo Development Foundation, (ADF), and other Igbo interest groups like the Association of South-East Town Unions (ASETU), etc.

“That we call on all Igbo registered voters both at home and outside the Igbo homeland to come out en masse join all patriotic Nigerians of other ethnic nationalities and vote for the Atiku/Obi ticket.

“This election is our collective struggle for freedom and we must count it all joy to be part of history.

“We note with great disappointment the inciting comments by certain persons in authority, which directly fuel security concerns about the safety of Ndigbo, inside and outside Igbo land, both during and after the general elections.”

The body added: “We note with great apprehension, the massive mobilization and deployment of soldiers within all enclaves in Igboland.

“We also note that there is no constitutional provision for the deployment of soldiers for electioneering purposes and therefore advise that every effort must be made to ensure that these soldiers do not engage in the harassment of the public going about their lawful civic responsibilities.

“We call on all Ndigbo, the International community and election observers to join us in monitoring the activities of these soldiers during this period to ensure that all their activities are strictly in accordance with the Law.

“That no one should doubt the resolve of Ndigbo to hold every corporate and individual miscreant personally responsible for any unlawful conducts and pursue such with every resource at our disposal and for however long it will take us, at international levels.”