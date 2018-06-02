Nigeria defender Elderson Echiejile is convinced that the Super Eagles will not be overwhelmed when they step out to face England in Saturday’s friendly at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams will be meeting for the third time with Nigeria eager to record a win against the Three Lions.

“It’s going to be a tough game but I don’t think we will be worried by the fact that it’s Wembley or that they have better quality than us,” Echiejile said.

“We will be out to show how prepared we are for the FIFA World Cup by showing our class.”

Echiejile who is not expected to start the game remains optimistic of making the final squad for the Mundial.

“It’s getting close and all the players are fighting it out for a place in the final squad just as I am as well,” he added.

After the game against England, the Super Eagles will fly out to Vienna, Austria for a training camp where they will take on Czech Republic before flying to Russia for the World Cup.

Nigeria are in Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Argentina.