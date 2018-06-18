Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile is disappointed the team paid dearly for their mistakes in their opening group game against Croatia on Saturday at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Oghenekaro Etebo’s own goal and Luka Modric’s spot kick gave Croatia a 2-0 win in the encounter.

“It was a tough game where our mistakes cost us,” Echiejile said.

“We will try to correct them and hope we win our next game to stand a chance of getting out of this tough group.”

He also revealed that the team have put behind them the defeat to Croatia.

“We can’t continue to dwell on the defeat we have to move on and show we can overcome setbacks.”

Nigeria will face Iceland on Friday in their next game.