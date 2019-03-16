



Super Eagles left back Elderson Echiejile has announced that he has joined Finnish top division side, HJK Helsinki.

Echiejile however did not reveal the details of his deal with the former Finnish champions.

The 30 year old was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but did not feature.

“I’m happy to inform my fans of my decision to take up a new football challenge in Finland. I’m officially a player of HJK Helsinki,” Echiejile wrote on his Instagram page.

Echiejile who terminated his contract with AS Monaco at the start of this season previously played for Cercles Brugge, Standard Liege, Sivasspor, SC Braga in Portugal and Rennes.

He was excluded from Nigeria’s squad to face Seychelles in next week 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the friendly against Egypt billed for the Stephen Keshi stadium in Asaba, Delta State.