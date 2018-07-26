Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile is confident Oghenekaro Etebo will be a big hit at Stoke City when the new season of the English Premier League (EPL) starts.

The central midfielder recently agreed to join the Potters from Feirense in a deal reported to be in the region of £7 million.

Clubs in Spain and Portugal had chased the Nigeria international for many weeks until he opted to play in England.

There are many who believe the industrious midfielder could have enhanced his career much faster if he had opted for Spain following his productive loan spell at Las Palmas last term.

But Echiejile, a former Bendel Insurance defender, insists Etebo made the right choice.

“It’s a great chance, a great opportunity for him to excel,” Echiejille said.

“Oghenekaro Etebo made a good decision because he knows exactly what he wants, as he’s not a little boy anymore.

“He was young when he went there (Feirense) and has developed tremendously as a player.”

Etebo joined Stoke City before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia kicked off in June.