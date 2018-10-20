Francis Uzoho made his debut in the Spanish second-tier league as Elche defeated Malaga 2-0.

Following his impressive showings for Nigeria against Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader, the 19-year-old was handed a place in the starting XI ahead of first-choice Jose Juan at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero on Friday evening.

Uzoho capped the maiden appearance with a clean slate, producing several key saves to deny the league leaders from finding the back of the net and helped the Valencia outfit keep their second clean sheet of the season.

Neider Lozano and Borja Giner’s efforts in each half of the encounter gave Pacheta’s men their second win in the Segunda Division this term.

Since he arrived from Deportivo La Coruna on a season-long loan in the summer, Uzoho has kept two games for Elche.

The win moved Elche to the 14th spot in the log with 11 points from 10 games and they host Real Zaragoza for their next league outing on October 28.