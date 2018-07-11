Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for caution over the activities of security agencies deployed in Ekiti ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election.

His appeal followed Wednesday’s alleged manhandling of some people, including the Governor of the State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose in Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, allegedly by security operatives.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President enjoined security personnel to act within the ambit of the laws of the land, adding that the presence of armed security operatives was meant to give voters the confidence to come out on election day and vote for candidates of their choice, and not to intimidate them.

He said: “I am appealing to the security agencies deployed to Ekiti State for the Governorship election to carry out their duties according to the laws of the land by securing the state in a manner that will enable a peaceful electoral process.

“If it is true that the State Governor Mr. Ayodele Fayose was assaulted as reported in the media, my appeal is that such should not be allowed to happen again, since the Governor’s constitutional immunity guarantees that he should be given official protection to freely conduct the business of governing the State.”

The former President further charged the Security agencies to maintain law and , as well as, prevent any development that could negatively impact on the process of deepening the nation’s democracy.