Ahead of the 2020 National Sports Festival billed for Benin, the Head Coach of Ekiti Football Team, Mr Kehinde Anjorin, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the squad.

Anjorin, who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, described the team as ” work in progress. ”

The coach said the outcome of friendly matches between the Ekiti team and ABUAD FC, Peace Corps and Ado Under 16 among others had been impressive.





“The Team Ekiti is work in progress, I believe with more efforts, we will go a long way in the competition,” Anjorin said.

Newsmen report that the Ekiti team won all the matches, defeating Ado Under 16 5-0; Peace Corps 2-1 and ABUAD 1-0.

Newsmen report that the matches were played at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti field and Christ School, Ado-Ekiti.