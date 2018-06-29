Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will return to Chechnya on a visit according to a statement by leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The Pharaohs international striker netted two goals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as they exited at the group stage.

Egypt failed to win a single match in Group A after losing to Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

During their stay in Chechnya, Salah was singled out for special attention and given honorary citizenship of the Chechnya Republic by Kadyrov.

Moreover, this led to Salah being subjected to a wave of criticism as the former has been accused of human rights violations.

Kadyrov revealed the Egyptian national football team were pleased with their stay in the southern Russian region of Grozny and added that Salah will revisit the Chechen Republic.

“I invited him back and he said he’d surely come. The World Cup is being held now, so they don’t have time to,” Kadyrov told Russian daily Izvestia.

“He said he liked it very much here, and he’d come to the republic for a few days, that’s what he said.”