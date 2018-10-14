



The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have announced that Mohamed Salah has been released from the Pharaohs camp.

The Liverpool FC winger helped Egypt thump eSwatini 4-1 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification Group J match in Cairo on Friday.

Salah played 88 minutes and scored directly from a corner-kick before he left the pitch with an injury.

However, the EFA have since confirmed that Salah will miss the return-leg against eSwatini, which will be played next Tuesday.

“He went back to Liverpool after struggling with during eSwatini’s match after he sustaining an strain on his muscle and (Javier) Aguirre decided to give the player time to heal,” a statement read.

The return-leg will be played at the Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini.

Egypt are currently placed second on the Group J standings having accumulated six points from three games. They are three points behind the leaders, Tunisia.

While eSwatini are placed third on the table having collected one point from three matches.