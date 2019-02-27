



Egypt national team manager Javier Aguirre has named an experimental squad for their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger and a friendly away to Nigeria next month.

The Pharaohs will face Niger in Niamey on March 23 and Nigeria in Asaba three days later. Egypt had already mathematically secured qualification for the AFCON finals before they were installed as the host nation (replacing Cameroon) earlier this year.

With little on the line for the matches, Aguirre has opted to rest key players such as Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, West Bromwich Albion centre-back Ahmed Hegazy and Aston Villa wingback Ahmed Elmohamady.

The Al Ahly quartet of Mohamed El-Shennawy, Hussein El-Shahat, Ramadan Sobhi and Marwan Mohsen were also omitted, whilst Al Wehda goalkeeper Mohamed Awad has been ruled out due to injury.

The likes of Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Ahmed Aboul-Fotouh, Nabil Emad, Islam Gaber, Abdel-Rahman Magdi, Mostafa Mohamed and Ammar Hamdi will have the chance to launch their international careers.

Egypt squad

Goalkeepers: Mahmoud “Genesh” Abdel-Rehim (Zamalek) – Mohamed Abo Gabal (Smouha) – Ahmed El-Shenawy (Pyramids) – Amer Amer (El-Entag El-Harby)

Defenders: Omar Gaber (Pyramids) – Mohamed Hani (Ahly) – Ali Gabr (Pyramids) – Mahmoud Alaa (Zamalek) – Baher Elmohamdy (Ismaily) – Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids) – Karim Hafez (Kasımpasa, Turkey) – Ahmed Aboil-Fotouh (Smouha)

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya (Ahly) – Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England) – Tarek Hamed (Zamalek) – Ali Ghazal (Feirense, Portugal) – Nabil “Dunga” Emad (Pyramids) – Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey) – Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece) – Islam Gaber (Dakhleya) – Ammar Hamdi (Ittihad of Alexandria) – Abdel-Rahman Magdi (Ismaily)

Forwards: Ahmed “Koka” Hassan (Olympiacos, Greece) – Salah Mohsen (Ahly) – Mostafa Mohamed (Talae El-Geish)