Egypt’s Youth and Sports Minister Khalid Abd El-aziz has expressed hope that Liverpool’s Egypt forward Mohammed Salah would make it to the world cup final squad despite a shoulder injury on Saturday.

The Egyptian sports minister said on his Facebook page that “it is expected Salah will need 2 weeks for treatment. He will stay in Liverpool and will have the rehab period there and then join the Egyptian team camp in Italy.

He added that Salah would be in Egypt’s final World Cup squad which will be announced on June 4.

On Saturday, Salah’s club manager Juergen Klopp said, the player is doubtful for next month’s World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 3-1 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Salah, who scored 44 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, left the field in tears in the 31st minute after falling heavily under a challenge by Real captain Sergio Ramos.

The Egyptian tried to continue after receiving treatment on the pitch but was forced to leave the game. However, Egypt’s FA said on Twitter that Salah had sprained shoulder ligaments and they were optimistic he would be fit for the World Cup.

Klopp earlier told a post-match news conference the player’s injury is a really serious one, adding that he is in the hospital for an X-ray. He also said, it’s either the collarbone or the shoulder itself and that it doesn’t look good.

Egypt will be at the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and face hosts Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in Group A.