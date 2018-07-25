The Egyptian Football Association is working hard to find coach Hector Cuper’s successor and four managers have been shortlisted.

Media reports in the North African country suggest that Colombia’s Jorge Luis Pinto leads the race after guiding Costa Rica to the quarter-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

The second man in line for the job is ex-Mexico and Japan manager Javier Aguirre who joined the race after stepping down as Al Wehda manager in May 2017.

Moreover, former Watford and Atlético Madrid manager Quique Sánchez Flores is also named in the race for the job, but lacks international experience as he has never managed a national team before.

Meanwhile, Bosnian manager Vahid Halilhodžić, who has a massive experience in African football, having managed Raja Casablanca, Ivory Coast, and Algeria is also forming part of the shortlisted candidates.

Halilhodžić reached the 2010 World Cup with Côte d’Ivoire, but was fired less than four months before the tournament after his side was eliminated by the Desert Foxes in the quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON.

Cuper parted ways with the Pharaohs after their disastrous 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign last month and four candidates are now running to take over the national side.