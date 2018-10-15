



The Egyptian Football Association have denied claims Liverpool tried to ensure that Mohamed Salah missed at least one of Egypt’s fixtures over the international period.

Salah picked up a suspected groin injury late on in Egypt’s 4-1 win over Swaziland in Cairo on Friday night, and subsequent reports said Liverpool had advised the EFA to manage the forward’s game-time for “fear of stress.”

“These allegations are incorrect,” EFA spokesperson Osama Ismael told ESPN. “Each player joins the team with a medical report on his condition. Each player also has a medical report.

“Liverpool report [sic] did not require anything. But Salah was injured in the first game. He will not be able to play the second game.”

Salah, along with West Bromwich Albion’s Ahmed Hegazy, reported to the Egypt squad later than the rest of the players, with head coach Javier Aguirre affording him extra rest after Liverpool’s game with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports that Liverpool are continuing to monitor the fitness of Salah and Virgil van Dijk after their early withdrawal from international duty.

Van Dijk has not travelled with Netherlands to Brussels for their fixture with Belgium on Tuesday.

The defender played the entirety of Netherlands’ 3-0 win over Germany on Friday, but the Dutch Football Association said he is still suffering from a rib injury that he aggravated last month.

Salah and Van Dijk are being assessed by the club’s medical staff as those Liverpool players not on national team duty report back to Melwood on Monday after being granted time off.

James Milner sustained a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City prior to the international break. But sources have told ESPN that the midfielder hopes he can return to action in less than a month.