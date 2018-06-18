Egypt’s Mohamed El-Shenawy chose to reject his man-of-the-match award following the World Cup Group A opener against Uruguay due to it being sponsored by Budweiser.

El-Shenawy produced a series of reaction saves to deny the Uruguay front-line of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez before Jose Gimenez’s 89th-minute winner finally broke Egypt’s resistance.

And despite the defeat, El-Shenawy’s performance was deemed enough to clinch MOTM honours from Egypt’s Group A opener at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

But when presented with the award post-match the El Ahly stopper opted not to collect MOTM due to the sponsorship of beer giants Budweiser.

El-Shenawy is a Muslim and his faith generally forbids the consumption of alcoholic beverages so chose to reject the award which is shaped into a red goblet.

Budweiser is one of the main sponsors for the 2018 World Cup in Russia having signed a deal with FIFA as the official alcohol supplier to the tournament.

Other star names at the World Cup are also Muslims including France’s Paul Pogba, Germany’s Mesut Ozil and El-Shenawy’s Egypt team-mate Mohamed Salah.