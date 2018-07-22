The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has been hit by a fine from the international governing body of football, FIFA.

The EFA breached FIFA rules when the Pharaohs faced Kuwait in May 2018 at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait as part of their pre 2018 FIFA World Cup preparations.

The game was not officially registered as an international friendly as it was played during any of the international breaks granted by FIFA during the year.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Egyptian Football Association with a fine of CHF 50,000 and a warning for not respecting the mandatory rest period indicated in FIFA Circular no. 1578 as well as FIFA Circular no. 5 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™.”

“In particular, the member associations participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ were prohibited from playing friendly or preparation matches between 21 and 27 May 2018, in order to protect players before the final competition in Russia.”

“Despite this, the Egyptian national team played an international friendly match against the national team of Kuwait on 25 May 2018,” FIFA said in a statement.

Al Ahly defender Ayman Ashraf scored for the Pharaohs as they drew 1-1 with Kuwait.