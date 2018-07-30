Egyptian club Ismaily SC have announced the signing of former Sunshine Stars and 3SC striker Afolabi Okiki.

Okiki signed for Ismaily after he finished as top scorer and MVP in the Ethiopian league with Jimma Kenema, who were also crowned champions.

He is a big, powerful forward with a good shot.

He has previously played in Argentina, while a move to Malaysia was aborted after a routine medical showed he was suffering from a knee injury, which needed surgery.

A transfer to South African giants Kazier Chiefs also failed through before he joined ambitious Ethiopian club Jimma Kenema.

رسمياً رحبوا معنا بمهاجمنا المنضم حديثاً لنا اوكيكى افولابى القادم من نيجيريا 🔥😉🇳🇬#WelcomeOkiki pic.twitter.com/Sr9Ih5fMcd — Ismaily SC (@ismailyofficial) July 29, 2018