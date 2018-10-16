



North African giants Egypt and Tunisia have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Eswatini and Niger respectively on Tuesday.

Goals either side of half time from Ahmed Hegazy and Marwan Mohsen were enough for Egypt, who were without injured Mohamed Salah, to down Eswatini 2-0 in Manzini.

The Pharaohs defeated the Southern Africans 4-1 in Cairo on Friday and have taken nine points from their opening four fixtures, taking them ahead of Eswatini and Niger (both on one point).

Tunisia, who defeated Egypt in their first qualifier in June 2017, boast a 100-percent record after four matches, having defeated Niger 1-0 at home on October 13 before dispatching them 2-1 away on Tuesday.

Debuting forward Firas Chaouat scored twice in four first-half minutes as the Carthage Eagles booked their ticket for Cameroon, where they’ll go in search of their second continental title.

By contrast, Egypt are the most successful team in AFCON history, having won the title a record seven times.

Both they and Tunisia were eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, but have bounced back strongly in subsequent months.

Minnows Madagascar became the first team to qualify for the 2019 AFCON – joining hosts Cameroon – when they defeated Equatorial Guinea 1-0 at home earlier on Tuesday.