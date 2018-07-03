Egypt’s Sports and Youth Ministry announced that it – assisted by a committee from the state accountability authority – started investigations on Monday to “review the work” of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in the wake of the national team’s failure at the 2018 World Cup.

“The committee has headed directly to the Football Association to start its mission,” the ministry said.

The EFA, under the presidency of Hani Abo Rida, welcomed the investigation, which Abo Rida had called for during a press conference last week.

“The association has demanded that the authorities review all the accusations stirred up in the media,” the EFA stated Monday, demanding that regulating authorities “evaluate media coverage” of the event.

Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee, under the leadership of Farag Amer, has demanded an investigation into what it described as a “humiliating exit” and “disgraceful appearance” at the World Cup.