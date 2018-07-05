Egypt Football Association chief Hany Abo Rida has said that some Pharaohs players will be fined and banned after giving unauthorised interviews during the World Cup.

The elation that accompanied the North African giants’ return to the grandest stage of all after a 28-year hiatus quickly evaporated during a miserable, pointless campaign which was enveloped by controversy and overshadowed by Mohamed Salah’s fitness problems.

The national side parted ways with coach Hector Cuper following three consecutive Group A defeats in Russia, and in the latest twist to their miserable summer, the EFA have revealed that some players now risk bans.

“I instructed Ihab Leheita [the Egypt national team director] to take a firm stance over the interviews that were done for a satellite television channel,” EFA president Hany Abo Rida told reporters on Tuesday, as per Ahram.

“These interviews violate the [EFA’s] sponsorship deals,” he added. “Some players will be internationally banned for up to a year and will also be fined.”

According to Egyptian sources, as per Ahram, certain players accepted up to $5,000 ahead of the national side’s second group game with hosts Russia in order to speak to a Saudi-owned television channel.

Looking ahead to life post-Cuper, Abo Rida also revealed that while the EFA were looking for a track record of success as they seek a new head coach, a background in African football was not a prerequisite.

“We are looking into many CVs and we will draw up a final shortlist of three coaches,” he concluded.

“It’s not necessary to hire a coach who has experience in African football, but we will bring in a coach who at least won a title before.”

The 2018 World Cup represented Egypt’s first appearance on a global stage since the 1990 tournament in Italy.