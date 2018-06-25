Egyptian Football Association spokesman Osama Ismail has downplayed CNN’s report that Egypt and Liverpool’s star, Mohamed Salah, has decided to retire from international football.

It is reported that Salah has decided to retire from international football after their dismal showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

According to the television station, a close source to Salah claimed that the Egyptian was considering quitting the national team due to his unhappiness over what has happened in Chechnya.

The Egyptian national team has used Chechnya as a training base and his controversial picture with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was taken before the World Cup, before Kadyrov awarded the Liverpool forward with an honorary citizenship.

This caused a storm on social media from Human Rights groups and Western governments, who claim that the Chechen leader is known to repress political opponents, persecute sexual minorities and discriminate against women.

On the other hand, EFA spokesman, Ismail said the player hasn’t informed the Egyptian delegation of anything CNN had talked about.

“No comments should be taken from Salah except what is written on his official Twitter account,” said Ismail to kingFut.

“We spend the whole day together and he has never discussed this issue with any of the delegation’s members.

“We are here in a sports event and we are following FIFA procedures, we don’t discuss politics, and if there is any political discussion, it should be directed to FIFA.”

Meanwhile, Salah previously clashed with the country’s FA before the World Cup where the winger and his agent were involved in a dispute with the EFA over an image rights issue.

As they are out of the global tournament, Hector Cuper’s side will face Saudi Arabia on Monday, June 25 as their final Group match.