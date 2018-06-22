The Egyptian Football Association has decided to launch a complaint against referee Enrique Caceres following what they believe is poor officiating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Pharaohs lost their second Group A match to hosts Russia on Tuesday and EFA president Hany Abou-Rida has confirmed that they will file an official complaint against Russia.

The North Africans suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to the World Cup hosts in their second group game and were officially knocked out of the tournament.

Egypt’s only goal was scored by Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot, however, the referee denied Egypt another penalty after Marwan Mohsen was also fouled inside the penalty box.

The Kingfut website reports that the EFA is looking to file a complaint against the Paraguayan referee for not using the VAR system to make the right decision.

“We will file a complaint against the whole refereeing team especially after it was proven that their was some injustice,” Abou-Rida said.

“The referee did not use the VAR when Marwan Mohsen fell inside the penalty area and the penalty was clear.

“Apart from that in Russia’s first goal Ahmed Fathi was clearly pushed.

“The FA will use their right in filing an official complaint and we will demand an investigation to take place.”

Hector Cuper’s men still have one game against Saudi Arabia in their final group match on Monday, June 25.