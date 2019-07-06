<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Javier Aguirre claims Mohamed Salah is a certainty to win the Ballon d’Or if Egypt triumph at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old capped a remarkable first two years with Liverpool by lifting the Champions League last month and Aguirre believes victory for the host nation will secure the forward’s place among the world’s greats.

“I see him so far struggling and struggling hard to win the Ballon d’Or. Why not? He is a Champions League winner with Liverpool,” he told Cadena Sur.

“If he can lead Egypt to the African Cup of Nations, no one can keep the Ballon d’Or away from him.”

Salah missed training on Thursday with a cold but is expected to play in the hosts’ last-16 tie against South Africa.

The Liverpool player has two goals from the group stages and Aguirre rejected suggestions his side have not scored enough goals after winning 1-0, 2-0 and 2-0.

“We have scored goals in 10 of the 11 matches since I have been in charge,” he told a press conference.

“It’s very difficult to win each match 5-0, very difficult.”