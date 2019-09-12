<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has commended the Nigerian U-23 national team, (Olympics team) for trashing the Sudanese national team 5-0 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, thereby qualifying for the African U-23 AFCON tournament slated for Egypt, November this year.

The minister hailed the team’s stellar performance and that this is only possible by our acclaimed Nigerian spirit of doggedness and resilience to succeed in our endeavours.

Overcoming the Sudanese by a 5-0 goal margin, according to Dare, made a resonating statement of the qualities our Olympics Champions are made of- purposeful team work, astute display of Skills and clinical finishing on the field of play.

While commending the efforts of our players to clinch the ticket to play in the U-23 AFCON tournament in Egypt later this year and represent Africa in Tokyo Olympics 2020, the minister on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, wish the U-23 EAGLES best of luck in their next continental and intercontinental matches.