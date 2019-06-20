<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers United head coach Stanley Eguma says Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Akwa United in their Aiteo Federation Cup Round of 32 encounter will be a good morale booster for his side as they seek to win the competition this year.

Goals from Kehinde Adedipe, Bright Onyedikachi, and Ossy Martins ensured that the four-time winners progressed to the Round of 16.

“My players were prepared and this win will boost their confidence as our focus is to go as far as possible in this competition,” Eguma told reporters after the game.

Eguma also stated that his trip to Lagos for the Nigeria Professional Football League Championship play-offs also afforded him the opportunity to have a closer glimpse of the Akwa United team.

Eguma was present for most of the matches at the Super Six tournament in Lagos, and the Pride of Rivers head coach said that he was able to note the Promise Keepers’ weaknesses and strong points during his espionage mission.

“We had our tactical plans for this game against Akwa United,” Eguma told the club’s official media office.

“I watched them in Lagos during the Super Six play-offs and studied their weaknesses with the aim of exploiting them.”