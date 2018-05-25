The EFL wants an “appropriate proportion” of money raised from the sale of Wembley Stadium to go to its clubs to help develop community facilities.

At a meeting on Thursday, the EFL board discussed the proposed sale of the stadium and the potential implications for the league and its 72 member clubs.

US billionaire Shahid Khan, owner of NFL franchise Jacksonville Jaguars, has made an offer worth £900m for the national stadium.

His offer of £600m cash plus letting the FA keep the Club Wembley hospitality business, worth approximately £300m, was not his first offer but it is the first the FA board has decided to formally consider.

A statement by the EFL said: “The Board were pleased to receive confirmation that the FA would undertake a period of stakeholder consultation with regard to both the proposed sale and, more importantly, how any proceeds would be distributed across the game.

“The EFL Board holds the view that an appropriate proportion of the monies generated from a sale should be provided to EFL Clubs to develop facilities for the benefit of the community engagement work undertaken at all levels.

“The EFL has long recognised the need to improve facilities and playing surfaces in particular, in order to increase both participation and the coaching of those that have been identified as having talent.

“The Board agreed that the sale of the National Stadium was a matter specifically for the FA Board to determine and acknowledged that there is not a prerequisite for the Governing Body to own a National Stadium.

“A final position on all matters relating to the proposed sale would only be formed once the full details of any potential deal were disclosed and fully understood.”

Meanwhile, FA chairman Greg Clarke has written to members of the FA council ahead of a critical meeting which could shape the future of the ground.

A number of senior members of the 127-strong FA Council are opposed to the sale to the Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner – and the issue tops the agenda at the meeting at Wembley on May 29.