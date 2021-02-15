



Supporters could be in attendance at both the FA and EFL Cup finals this season as part of testing events for the safe return of fans to stadia.

That is according to a report in The Times which reveals plans from the government to bring spectators back to sporting events.

Both the domestic cup finals, which will take place at Wembley, are now being considered as events for fans to return, while maintaining social distancing measures.

There is also reportedly renewed confidence about a swifter return for fans due to the COVID-19 vaccination being rolled out and already well underway.





Given that Wembley is slated to host seven Euro 2020 fixtures, they need at least two test events at the venue in order for fans to be allowed to attend this summer.

The FA’s current plan for the European Championship is for a 30-35% capacity and with fans being banned from attending from abroad and it is expected that the number who could attend the pilot events would be even smaller.

The EFL Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham takes place on April 25, with the FA Cup final scheduled for May 15.