Nigeria international Alex Iwobi has been nominated for the Everton Man of The Match Award following Wednesday’s victory against Lincoln City in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Iwobi contributed to the Toffee victory by scoring the third goal in the 81st minute before making way for former England international, Theo Walcott.

He is in the race along with Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph. Fans have told to vote for their winnner via their Twitter handle.

“Who was your Man of the Match against Lincoln City? Vote from Snods’ three nominations in the poll below!,” read a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

Everton will face Sheffield Wednesday in the third round.