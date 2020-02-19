<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has revealed reasons why he signed for Scottish Premiership club Livingston.

Ambrose who was unveiled by Livingston on Tuesday, signed an 18-month deal.

And revealing reasons he chose Livingston, Ambrose said the club showed interest in him first.

He also said his former Hibernian teammate Marvin Bartley convinced about the move.

“There was interest in me [while a free agent] but nothing concrete,” the 31-year-old said.

“The only thing I had was St Mirren but Livingston came first and I chose them instead.”

“Marv’s (Marvin Bartley) word means a lot,”

“If Marv is enjoying being at a club, then there is something special.

“I know the reputation of this club: tough, hard to beat. The team is strong, they fight together and the spirit in the club is good.”

On his move to Derby County a year ago, Ambrose said he is adamant he has no regrets about the switch because it allowed him to learn at the feet of his “hero” Frank Lampard.





“I have missed playing football but do I regret the move to Derby? No, you cannot regret things in football or life,” he said.

“The most important thing was what I learned from Derby.

“I didn’t have the chance to play but I did not regret it. It was an experience for me and they really helped me and developed me.

“I took a lot from my time there: the training, the intensity and quality of the players and seeing the work of a great coach in Frank Lampard.

“I can say I worked with the Chelsea manager! He is a good guy, I great personality and my hero. I have always supported Chelsea when he was there so it was very special to work with him.”

Ambrose adds: “But football doesn’t stop and, if you don’t get a chance somewhere, you’ll get the chance somewhere else.

“Today I have my chance to play at Livingston and show what I can do again.”