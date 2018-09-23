Efe Ambrose has said that his team Hibernian will fight to win the Scottish championship after they beat hosts Dundee FC 3-0 on Saturday in continuation of the league.

Hibernian are second on the league table with 11 points in six games, five points adrift of leaders Hearts FC.

The former Celtic defender said that his team will take it one game after the other and that everything is possible in football.

“Well, it’s too early to say which team will win the league, we can win it, but we will just take it game by game,” he said.

“In football nothing is impossible.”

Ambrose assisted Martin Boyle for the second goal in the 54th minute.